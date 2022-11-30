Atal Pension Yojana: You can get up to Rs 5000 every month if you're married, know how

Atal Pension Yojana: Marriage is one of the many other significant life events that are influenced by money. What would you say if you get to know that you may receive 5,000 rupees each month once you were married? Yes, there is a scheme that allows married people to receive up to 5,000 rupees per month. If you're concerned about getting old, you can benefit from it by enrolling in this scheme.

This scheme, which is available to married persons, is actually called the Atal Pension Yojana. In accordance with this plan, you are eligible to receive a monthly pension of up to Rs 5,000. The Atal Pension Yojana is an investment scheme that is also extremely safe. To participate in this, you must have a bank account, an Aadhaar card, and a mobile phone. After that, both the husband and the wife can benefit from this scheme. You may receive up to Rs 1.5 lakh in tax benefits per year under the scheme.

How to take advantage of this scheme:

Open a bank account initially if you wish to benefit from the scheme.

Next, fill out the application at the nearby post office.

This scheme is open to those between the ages of 18 and 40.

You must first invest in this plan before receiving the benefit, which comes in the form of a pension, once you reach the age of 60.

Benefits continue to be paid even after the applicant passes away:

If an applicant dies after signing up for the Atal Pension Yojana, the benefit continues. Instead, his family members—including the wife or the husband—start to receive these advantages. The children begin to benefit from the plan if they both pass away for some reason at the same time or differently.