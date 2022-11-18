Amazon employee layoffs to continue till next year confirms CEO

According to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, the massive layoffs that started this week will continue into the following year. Jassy claimed that on Wednesday, the business informed workers in its electronics and books divisions about layoffs. According to him, a voluntary buyout offer was also made to some other employees.

"I have been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we have made during that time (and, we have had to make some very tough calls over the past couple of years, particularly during the heart of the pandemic)," Jassy wrote in the memo.

Amazon, based in Seattle, has been reducing expenses in a number of sectors of its business over the past few months. Currently, it is going through an annual review process to determine where it can save additional money. As a result of the current economic climate and the company's aggressive hiring over the past few years, Jassy claimed that this year's review is "tougher."

Other tech companies -- many of which had gone on hiring binges in the past few years -- have also been trimming their workforce amid concerns about an economic slowdown. Among others, Facebook parent Meta said last week it would lay off 11,000 people, about 13 per cent of its workforce. And Elon Musk, the new Twitter CEO, has slashed the company's workforce in half this month.

Amazon alerted Californian authorities on Tuesday that it would fire around 260 corporate employees at several locations throughout the state. Although several based in Seattle said they had also been let go, the firm has not publicly announced how many employees it let off this week throughout its full corporate workforce.

According to Jassy, the business has not determined how many additional positions may be impacted. He said that when the business goes through its yearly assessment process, which will last into the following year, there may be reductions in some departments. He said corporate management will prioritise what matters most to customers and the long-term viability of the company as they consider job layoffs.