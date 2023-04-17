Search icon
Aadhaar Card: Order PVC card online for just Rs 50, get it delivered to your doorstep, here's how

Aadhaar Card: Order PVC card online for just Rs. 50, get It delivered to your doorstep

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 06:59 AM IST

The Aadhaar card has become a vital document for Indian citizens. In case the card is lost, many essential tasks of people come to a halt. To tackle this problem, the Unique Identification Authority of India, which is the Aadhaar issuing organization, has made it possible for people to order PVC Aadhaar cards online at a nominal fee of Rs. 50.

PVC Aadhaar cards are made of Polyvinyl Chloride and contain a secure QR code, hologram, name, photo, date of birth, and other relevant information. The process of ordering a PVC Aadhaar card is simple and can be done by visiting the official website of UIDAI.

These steps need to be followed for the same:

• Visit the official website of https://uidai.gov.in/.

• Click on the My Aadhaar option.

• Select Order Aadhaar PVC Card.

• Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and the security code.

• An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, which needs to be entered on the website.

• The preview of the PVC Aadhaar card will be displayed, and a payment of Rs. 50 needs to be made through net banking, credit or debit card.

• The PVC card will be delivered to the applicant's home address via speed post.

In case an individual wishes to apply for a PVC Aadhaar card offline, they need to visit the nearest Aadhaar center, fill a form, and pay a fee of Rs. 50. The card will be sent to their home address within five to six days.

It is important to note that without an Aadhaar card, individuals cannot take advantage of various government schemes, school or college admissions, travel, and many financial transactions, including opening a bank account. Therefore, it is crucial to keep the Aadhaar card safe or order a PVC Aadhaar card in case it gets lost.

