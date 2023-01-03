Aadhaar Card: Now you can update your address online with head of family's consent, check easy steps (file photo)

Aadhaar Card news: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now allowed residents to update their addresses in their Aadhaar online with the consent of their head of the family (HoF).

The new process can be initiated after submitting proof of relationship documents like a ration card, mark sheet, marriage certificate, passport etc, mentioning the name of both the applicant and HoF and the relationship between them.

In case a proof of relationship document is not available, UIDAI provides the resident to submit a self-declaration by the HOF in the UIDAI-prescribed format. The process requires OTP-based authentication by the HOF.

The HoF-based online address update facility will be beneficial for people moving to cities and towns due to various reasons within the country. The new option to update address is in addition to the existing address update facility using any valid proof of address document prescribed by UIDAI.

"Any resident above the age of 18 can be a HOF for this purpose and can share his or her address with his or her relatives through this process," UIDAI said in a statement.

How to update the address in Aadhaar online using HOF-based facility:

Step 1: Residents can visit the 'My Aadhaar' portal for updating addresses online.

Step 2: The resident will be allowed to enter the Aadhaar number of the HOF. No other information of the HOF's Aadhaar will be displayed on the screen.

Step 3: Post successful validation of the Aadhaar number of HOF, the resident will be required to upload the proof of relationship document.

Step 4: Residents have to pay a fee of Rs 50 for the service.

Step 5: On successful payment, a service request number (SRN) would be shared with the resident, and an SMS would be sent to the HOF about the address request.

Step 6: The HOF is to approve the request and give his or her consent by logging into the My Aadhaar portal within 30 days from the date of receiving the notification.

Step 7: If the HOF does not accept or decline the request within the stipulated 30 days of SRN creation, the request would be closed.

Step 8: The resident, seeking an address update through this option, will be informed about the closure of the request via an SMS.

Step 9: In case the request is closed or rejected due to non-acceptance of the HOF or rejected during the process, the amount shall not be refunded to the applicant.

READ | 10 ways college students can make money: Part-time jobs, freelancing and more