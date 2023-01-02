Aadhaar Card update: UIDAI issues advisory on using Aadhaar as identification document

File photo

On Friday, UIDAI urged people to utilise their Aadhaar cards with confidence to access benefits and services of their choosing, but to proceed with the same amount of caution they would when disclosing their bank account information, PANs, or passports. UIDAI also urged residents not to leave Aadhaar letter / PVC Card, or its copy unattended.

“While sharing Aadhaar with any trusted entity, the same level of caution may be exercised which one does at the time of sharing a mobile number, bank account number or any other identity document like passport, voter id, PAN, ration card, etc,” the UIDAI said in an advisory.

Aadhaar, a resident's digital ID, serves as their countrywide single point of contact for both online and offline identification verification. In the event that a person feels uncomfortable revealing their Aadhaar number, the UIDAI now offers the option of creating a Virtual Identifier (VID).

Visit the official website or use the MyAadhaar portal to generate a VID. After the calendar day's end, it can be changed.

The option of Aadhaar locking as well as biometric locking is now accessible to stay even more secure.

“If a resident is not likely to use Aadhaar for a period of time, he or she may lock Aadhaar or biometrics for such a time period. The same can be unlocked conveniently and instantly, as and when required,” the UIDAI said.

A person can also use the UIDAI's website or m-Aadhaar app to maintain track of their authentication history for the previous six months. Additionally, it emails its residents to inform them of each authentication.

“Linking email ID with Aadhaar will ensure that a resident gets intimation every time his or her Aadhaar number is authenticated,” it said.

(with inputs from IANS)