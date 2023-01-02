Winter vacations in Uttar Pradesh: Schools in Lucknow, Varanasi, other cities to remain closed till January 4

File photo

Due to the severe cold wave, some regions in North India have opted to keep the schools closed. All schools from class 1 to 8 will remain closed till January 4 in view of the severe cold wave in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, informed District Magistrate S Rajalingam on Monday. "All schools from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed. Along with this, Anganwadi centres will also remain closed. The school closure order will apply to all primary schools, CBSE board, ICSE board, Madarsa board, etc," said the District Magistrate.

Lucknow

On Monday, the Lucknow District Magistrate issued an order that recognised schools in Lucknow will function between 10 am and 2 pm from Monday till January 10 for classes 1 to 8.

Sitapur

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Sitapur District Magistrate (DM) issued an order extending holidays for students of class 1 to class 12 of all recognized schools till January 4 in view of severe cold and excessive fog.

Gorakhpur

The step was taken considering the student`s interests and health. The Gorakhpur DM on Sunday also directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to class 8 for two days on January 2 and January 3 in view of the cold. On Saturday, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days.

Meerut

The UP government has asked schools in Meerut to follow winter vacation from December 27 for Class 12 students till January 1, due to the cold wave conditions. The decision has been taken by the District Magistrates to protect the students from the cold weather conditions.

Badaun and Bijnor

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government also ordered to shut off the schools in two districts — Badaun and Bijnor. It is to be noted that in Bijnor, schools will remain shut only up to class 8th while the timings have been changed for the remaining classes. For students in Classes 9 to 12, the school timings were changed to 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

