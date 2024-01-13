7th Pay Commission: DA hiked by 4% for govt employees of this state; check details

The revised DA will be applicable with effect from July 1, 2023, and arrears will be paid to beneficiaries in cash.

DA hike news: The New Year 2024 has brought a piece of good news for government employees of Uttarakhand. The state government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a 4 4 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA). After the hike, the Dearness Allowance under the seventh pay commission has been increased from 42 per cent per month to 46 per cent. The revised DA will be applicable with effect from July 1, 2023, and arrears will be paid to beneficiaries in cash.

From January 1, 2024, onwards, the revised DA will be paid to the employees along with their salaries every month, an official order said. This will apply to state government employees and regularised and full-time employees of aided educational and technical education institutes, it added.

