7th Pay Commission: Big update on DA Arrear, central employees can get Rs 2 lakh before THIS date

Central Government employees, who have been waiting for 18 months for their DA Arrear, can get good news soon. Regarding DA arrears, the government had earlier stated that no consideration is being given to it at the present time.

But now, it is expected that the central employees can get the outstanding DA arrears before the new financial year (till March 31, 2022).

Under this, the employees are going to get the benefit of up to Rs 2.18 lakhs.

The government hasn’t finalised the decision of payment of arrears (18 months’ DA arrear) from January 2020 to June 2021.

This has given a big blow to the employees. But on the other hand, the government can give great news to the employees by increasing the same.

What Finance Minister said?

Significantly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had issued a statement a few days ago and informed, “Due to the corona pandemic, the dearness allowance of these employees was stopped, so that the government could help the poor and needy with that money.”

“The salaries of government ministers and MPs were also cut during the pandemic. Along with this, no deduction was made in the salary of central employees nor was there any cut in DA. The whole year DA and their salary were paid,” she added.

More than Rs 2 lakh arrears

According to Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM, the DA arrears of Level-1 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Whereas, for Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (pay scale), employees will get the DA arrears of Rs 1,44,200 to 2,18,200.

The dearness allowance of Level 1 employees ranges between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. On the other hand, the basic pay of Level 13 employees ranges from Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900. At the same time, Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 will be credited to their account as arrears of dearness allowance of Level 14 employees.

How much will be the DA arrears?

Central employees whose minimum grade pay is Rs 18000 (Level-1 Basic Pay Scale range 18000 to 56900) are awaiting Rs 4320 [{4 percent of 18000} X 6].

At the same time, [{4 percent of 56900}X6] are waiting for Rs 13,656.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, the Central employees will get DA arrears of Rs 3,240 [{3 percent of 18,000}x6] from July to December 2020 on the minimum grade pay.

At the same time, those with [{3 percent of Rs 56,9003}x6] will get Rs 10,242.

If we calculate the DA arrears between January and July 2021, then it will be 4,320 [{4 percent of Rs 18,000}x6].

At the same time, [{4 percent of ₹56,900}x6] will be Rs.13,656.