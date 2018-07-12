Shiv Sena MLAs kick up a fuss over Nanar refinery, House adjourned

Legislators try to take away ceremonial mace from the Speaker, CM to factor all stakeholders

The state assembly witnessed repeated adjournments until being adjourned for the day after Shiv Sena MLAs and a Congress legislator climbed up in front of the Speaker's dais and tried to take away the ceremonial mace, to protest the proposed Nanar refinery project in Ratnagiri.

Industries Minister and Sena leader Subhash Desai earlier announced cancelling of the notifications issued for land acquisition for the refinery. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, had made it clear that he would speak to all the stakeholders before going ahead with the project and clarified that Desai did not have the authority to cancel the notification.

Sena had staged demonstrations in Nanar on Sunday, and also organised a foot march to the state assembly in Nagpur on Wednesday.

After permission was denied for a morcha on Nanar issue, the villagers gathered at Yashwant Stadium in Nagpur. Sena MLAs came to the state assembly and insisted that they should be allowed to speak on the issue.

Since the minister of state for agriculture, Sadabhau Khot, was giving his reply to the discussion, the Speaker did not allow Sena members to speak. Angry Sena members rushed to the well of the House and started raising slogans against the project. The speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

Soon after the House resumed, Sena members again rushed to the well, leading to pandemonium and adjournment. The House was adjourned four times. Speaker Haribhau Bagade finally adjourned it for the day when members tried to take away the mace before him.

Congress MLAs Nitesh Rane who hails from Konkan area climbed up in the open space in front of the Speaker's chair. Sena MLAs Vaibhav Naik and Rajan Salvi, also from Konkan, climbed up and the three MLAs started pulling the mace.

The security staff tried to stop them. MLA Pratap Sarnaik and Sadanand Chavan tried to pull the mace but the security did not leave the Mace when the Speaker adjourned the House for the whole day.

