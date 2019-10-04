Navi Mumbai cops probe rape, find failed experiment

Headlines

Huge setback for Australia as star spinner ruled out of 2023 World Cup

Sexual assault case: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka acquitted of all charges in Sydney trial

HerpaGreens Reviews (USA): Is Herpa Greens legit and safe to try? Ingredients & Benefits

Asian Games 2023: Indian shooters secure gold in 10m air pistol team event

MS Swaminathan passes away: Know more about Father of Green Revolution

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Huge setback for Australia as star spinner ruled out of 2023 World Cup

Sexual assault case: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka acquitted of all charges in Sydney trial

HerpaGreens Reviews (USA): Is Herpa Greens legit and safe to try? Ingredients & Benefits

7 yoga asanas to improve mental health

Foods that keep your mind and body young

Cricketers who have the longest names

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Oscar 2024: Malayalam movie '2018' is India's official entry

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Alia Bhatt shares romantic birthday post for ‘best friend, happiest place’ Ranbir Kapoor: ‘You make it all magical’

The Vaccine War movie review: Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi shine in Vivek Agnihotri's tribute to India's Covid warriors

Fukrey 3 movie review: Varun, Richa, Pulkit, Manjot return with complete family entertainer worth a trip to the cinema

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Navi Mumbai cops probe rape, find failed experiment

An accused in the murder of a 25-year-old in July gave the police a major clue in the case.

article-main
Latest News

Shirish Vaktania

Updated: Oct 04, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

What was registered as a grievous rape case last month with the Navi Mumbai police has turned out to be a massive cover-up weaved by the complainant himself to avoid having to reveal his sexual fantasies.

Police Sub Inspector Mahesh Shirao of Vashi police, where the rape complaint was registered, said that the complainant alleged that he was gang-raped by five men, who shoved several coconut shells in his anus. However, investigations over 10 days revealed the truth to be a sexual experiment gone wrong.

"We solved this matter. The victim was not raped. He was trying to avoid the shame of having coconut shells inside his anus. At the hospital, the doctors told him that they have to perform major surgery."

On September 23, when the complainant went to a hospital, it was found that his private parts were badly injured and he would have to be operated upon.

According to sources, "Someone, with the man's consent, inserted coconut shells shoved into a condom into his private parts. They did not anticipate the grievous injuries this could cause and that's why the man rushed to the hospital. The doctors were obligated, under the law, to report the matter to the police and the man quickly made up a story about the gang rape to avoid embarrassment."

The complainant said that he was in Sagar Vihar area of Vashi at 5:30 pm when the five unknown men dragged him inside a bus and raped him, along with inserting coconut shells inside his anus.

"The complainant is addicted to watching porn and had come across all different types of sexual experiments," Shirao added.

During the investigation, police checked CCTV footage of the area and the 'victim' was seen riding a bike at 5:25 pm, but he did not stop in Sagar Vihar. What police discovered instead was that he entered a dilapidated building in Sector 6 near a church that had a cell tower. On September 30, police raided the place and found dozens of small coconut shells covered with condoms. Police also found the type of cotton that is used to make mattresses and sent it for forensic testing.

During the surgery, doctors at the private hospital in Koparkhairane where the man is being treated also retrieved bits of cotton from the man's anus. And the forensic test confirmed that both specimens of cotton were identical.

An accused in the murder of a 25-year-old in July gave the police a major clue in the case. This accused, a drug addict, suggested that this may be a case of people indulging in various sexual experiments in deserted areas.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan pen heartfelt note on Uyir, Ulag's first birthday, reveal twin faces, photos go viral

Amy Jackson reacts to ‘ugly’ trolling, memes on her transformation, resemblance to Cillian Murphy: ‘I’m not a man's...'

Meet IAS officer Mona Pruthi, English teacher, married to IAS A Sreenivas, cleared UPSC in third attempt, got AIR...

Akash, Anant and Isha Ambani to get no salary as Reliance board members, only to get paid for…

Who is IAS Rinku Dugga, transferred over stadium row last year, now compulsorily retired by govt?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE