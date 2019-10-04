Navi Mumbai cops probe rape, find failed experiment

An accused in the murder of a 25-year-old in July gave the police a major clue in the case.

What was registered as a grievous rape case last month with the Navi Mumbai police has turned out to be a massive cover-up weaved by the complainant himself to avoid having to reveal his sexual fantasies.

Police Sub Inspector Mahesh Shirao of Vashi police, where the rape complaint was registered, said that the complainant alleged that he was gang-raped by five men, who shoved several coconut shells in his anus. However, investigations over 10 days revealed the truth to be a sexual experiment gone wrong.

"We solved this matter. The victim was not raped. He was trying to avoid the shame of having coconut shells inside his anus. At the hospital, the doctors told him that they have to perform major surgery."

On September 23, when the complainant went to a hospital, it was found that his private parts were badly injured and he would have to be operated upon.

According to sources, "Someone, with the man's consent, inserted coconut shells shoved into a condom into his private parts. They did not anticipate the grievous injuries this could cause and that's why the man rushed to the hospital. The doctors were obligated, under the law, to report the matter to the police and the man quickly made up a story about the gang rape to avoid embarrassment."

The complainant said that he was in Sagar Vihar area of Vashi at 5:30 pm when the five unknown men dragged him inside a bus and raped him, along with inserting coconut shells inside his anus.

"The complainant is addicted to watching porn and had come across all different types of sexual experiments," Shirao added.

During the investigation, police checked CCTV footage of the area and the 'victim' was seen riding a bike at 5:25 pm, but he did not stop in Sagar Vihar. What police discovered instead was that he entered a dilapidated building in Sector 6 near a church that had a cell tower. On September 30, police raided the place and found dozens of small coconut shells covered with condoms. Police also found the type of cotton that is used to make mattresses and sent it for forensic testing.

During the surgery, doctors at the private hospital in Koparkhairane where the man is being treated also retrieved bits of cotton from the man's anus. And the forensic test confirmed that both specimens of cotton were identical.

An accused in the murder of a 25-year-old in July gave the police a major clue in the case. This accused, a drug addict, suggested that this may be a case of people indulging in various sexual experiments in deserted areas.