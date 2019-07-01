Mumbai: Now, pay more for CNG, PNG as prices hike today

This is the second price revision of CNG and PNG this year; the earlier price revision happened on April 4.

Prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) will increase marginally on Monday. The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) is going for a hike of 32 paise/kg and 23 paise/standard cubic meter (SCM) respectively in CNG and PNG prices respectively. Now, the auto rickshaw and taxi unions are pushing their demand for a fare hike.

It means that from Monday, the customers will have to shell out Rs 51.99 per kg of CNG for their vehicles; including autos and taxis. Similarly, for PNG, which is cooking gas, customers of MGL will have to pay Rs 31.79/scm, for the first slab and Rs. 37.39/scm for next slab.

MGL has attributed the fresh price hike to the increased pipeline usage cost. According to MGL officials, the cost of the Trombay RCF pipeline increased from Rs 1.04/MMBTU to Rs 25.15/MMBTU and that of Uran-Thal-Usar pipeline network from Rs 3.49/MMBTU to Rs 6.03/MMBTU.

This is the second price revision of CNG and PNG this year; the earlier price revision happened on April 4. The fresh price revision will increase the fuel cost for 6.25 lakh motorists and lakhs of households.

Even the fare revision has given the unions of taxi and autorickshaw drivers a reason for pressing their fare hike demand of fare hike more vigorously. The cabbies and auto drivers unions have already registered demand of Rs 3 and Rs 6 hike in minimum for 1.5km distance, respectively.

"We are demanding a hike in fares as calculated by the Hakim Committee. The increase in CNG prices has happened sixth time in the last few months," said Shashank Rao, an auto union leader.

After the BEST proposed to reduce fares to Rs 5, it has made the taxi unions uncomfortable demanding higher fares. They came down their demand in fare hike.

In Mumbai has over 44500 taxis and 2.12 lakh autorickshaws ply on CNG fuel, apart from 1800 buses of BEST. The company also claimed that this hike would have a marginal impact of Re 0.01 and Re 0.02 per kilometre for auto rickshaws and taxis, respectively.

"Even after the above revision, MGL's CNG continues to be an attractive proposition and offers savings of about 51% and 22% as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Mumbai," reads a company statement.