Mumbai local train services affected today: Check timings, routes and more

Mumbai local train: Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

Mumbai local train services affected today: Check timings, routes and more (file photo)

The Mumbai local train services on Harbour and Central Line are affected on Sunday, November 13, as the Central Railway is undertaking a mega block for some maintenance work.

Central Railway Mumbai Division said these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Special suburban trains will run o­n Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai - Vashi section during the block period.

Check the affected services and timings below:

On Central line

  • Matunga - Mulund up and down fast lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm
  • Down fast services leaving CSMT from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on down slow line between Matunga and Mulund. Fast trains beyond thane will be rediverted on the down fast line.
  • Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga.
  • Further, these Up fast services will be rediverted o­n Up fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

On Harbour line

  • Panvel-Vashi up and down Harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm (Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar services not affected)
  • Panvel/Belapur - CSMT/Goregaon from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and CSMT-Panvel/Belapur from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.
  • Panvel - Thane 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Thane - Panvel 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Suburban train services between Belapur/ Nerul and Kharkopar will be available during the block period. Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

