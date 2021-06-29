Mumbai local train news: Govt to announce QR code-based 'Universal Travel Pass' for travelling

In a bid to curb the nuisance of fake tickets and passes, the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra is mulling over introducing a Universal Travel Pass with a QR code for travelling in Mumbai local trains.

As per Mumbai's civic agency BMC, the state government and the Railways are working jointly on the five-tier strategy for travel using a card that has works using a QR code. The new ‘Universal Travel Pass’ will enable people living in Mumbai and adjoining areas to travel in suburban local trains, Mumbai Metro, and monorail.

It may be noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local train services in Mumbai are yet to be resumed. In such a situation, the QR code-based pass will be issued to essential and emergency workers who currently travel only with an identity card. This way, authorities can keep a track of travellers during the rush hour. They can also control the crowding during the pandemic.

Through the new system, the BMC will be able to keep track of people travelling in the local trains based on the level of restrictions imposed. For example, a person with a Degree 3 pass will be allowed to travel if the level of restrictions in effect is 1, 2, or 3. On the other hand, a commuter having a Degree 2 pass will be able to travel only if the level of limitations is 1 or 2. Similarly, a Degree 5 pass holder can access the local trains regardless of the level of restrictions.

To get the pass, a person has to register online through the website of the Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation department of Maharashtra – msdmacov19.mahait.org. The process of issuing the universal travel pass has already begun.

For checking, a smartphone or a QR code reader will be used at the railway stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to check passes under the new ticketing system. Those found travelling without a valid QR code will be fined Rs 500 on the spot, while those found travelling with a fake ID will be handed over to the Railway Police Force.