Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Man on way to visit hospitalised father, lands in hospital

A 28-year-old Byculla resident Mohammad Atahar, who was on his way to meet his ailing father, got admitted to the GT Hospital on Thursday.

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

A 28-year-old Byculla resident Mohammad Atahar, who was on his way to meet his ailing father, got admitted to the GT Hospital on Thursday.

Atahar, a mechanic by profession and a resident of Louis Compound in Byculla, had a narrow escape with fractures in both the legs in Thursday's Himalaya Bridge collapse. The bridge that connects CSMT railways station and Anjuman Islam School collapsed at around 7.30 pm

"Atahar had been making rounds of GT Hospital every day, ever since his 75-year-old father got hospitalised due to diabetes. His father's leg was amputated following an operation recently. He used to visit his father every day," said Atahar's relative Mohammad Mahroof.

Lying in bed at a ward in St George's Hospital, Atahar, who is married, could barely speak to his family members.

"We came to know about Atahar being injured in the mishap only after we received a call from the authorities. Atahar was already admitted when we met him," said Mahroof.

Atahar's family has not yet informed about his condition to his father.

"We have decided to not inform Atahar's father about the mishap. It can have a psychological impact on his condition. It is a tough time for the family as two of its members are lying on hospitals beds, but we are thankful that Atahar is safe," Mahroof said.

