Morgan Stanley VP turns into action hero on Mumbai roads, chases down thief on foot after mobile gets stolen

The cops took the accused into custody and recovered the phone from him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

Recent high drama on Mumbai street was caused when a vice president of a global investment company chased down and caught the robber who snatched his cell phone. The robber was later handed over to the police. According to a Hindustan report, 41-year-old Sudhanshu Nivsarkar, vice president of Morgan Stanley resides in Chandivali caught the thief who stole his cell phone.

On Wednesday night, Nivsarkar took an autorickshaw to his home from the Hub Mall in Goregaon. Later, on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, he got stuck in a traffic jam close to the National Security Guard (NSG) base.

While seated in the auto-rickshaw, Nivsarkar was holding his cell phone in his left hand when a thief suddenly appeared and snatched it, and ran away.

The vice president of Morgan Stanley jumped out of the auto and started running after him. He eventually caught up to the robber after some time, but the latter pushed him. As soon as Nivsarkar regained his balance, he continued to chase the thief.

He continued following him, and after several minutes, the thief tripped and fell. At the same time that Nivsarkar caught up with him, passers-by rushed to help him. While Nivsarkar dialed the Mumbai Police control room, they beat and overpowered the accused.

The thief is identified as Sagar Thakur (32), a resident of the Saki Vihar Road in Powai, as per the HT report.

