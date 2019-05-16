MHADA to reconsider hike in service charge levied on 366 buildings

On Wednesday MHADA's Mumbai Repair and Reconstruction Board decided to stay its decision of hiking the service charge it levies on 366 building it has reconstructed since 1973.

The hike was that of Rs 500 from Rs 250 per tenement. The decision is interim right now and it will be put forth in the MHADA's Authority meeting for approval.

MHADA, since 1973, has reconstructed many buildings which were dilapidated, needed repairs and rehabilitated thousands of such residents here. In December 2018, the MHADA's authority passed the decision of hiking the service charge it levies on these tenants from Rs 250 to Rs 500. The service charge is for the facilities MHADA provides to these buildings, including taking care of the building and even paying some bills of the common areas.

Dinkar Jagdale, the chief officer of MHADA's Repair board said, "We end up paying Rs 2,000 per tenement for the buildings, however, we use to collect only Rs 250 per tenement per month, which was too less. We decided to hike the service charge."

Public representatives like MLA from Worli Sunil Shinde, MLA from Sewree, Ajay Chaudhary and others met the chairman of the repair board Vinod Ghosalkar at MHADA along with some residents.

When contacted Ghosalkar confirmed the meeting and stated that he has given a stay on the hike for now. "I have decided to stay the hike, but the proposal will be submitted in the authority meeting, which will take place after the code of conduct comes to an end and we will take a final call on the hike. These are poor people and are expecting a respite from us," said Ghosalkar.

Meanwhile, residents have asked for other services to be provided to them, this includes lifts in a building that are as tall as five floors and even proper maintenance.

KEY INSIGHTS