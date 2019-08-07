Maharashtra: 162 teams to help curb illnesses post flooding

Amid flooding in various districts, Maharashtra Government will take precautionary measures to tackle monsoon-related disease outbreak across the state. In this regard, the state's public health department will carry out a door-to-door medical health check campaign.

Data received by department reported around 1.4 lakh people affected due to flood-related disease so far. Most affected villages are from Kolhapur, Satara, Nashik & Thane regions. Department fears the number of cases related to water-borne disease may increase further across the state. Gastro, leptospirosis, swine flu, viral fever are some of the diseases. Talking on the precautionary measures, Public Works Department Minister Eknath Shinde said, "There is a high possibility of people wading through floodwater may diagnose with leptospirosis". Department will take local municipal corporations help to identify the mosquito breeding sites and fumigate the particular area, he added.



Minister further mentioned, "Doxycycline, an antibiotic used in the treatment of bacterial infections, will be distributed to the citizens who waded through floodwaters". Medical check-up camps to be set up in affected villages & cities across the state, he added. At least 162 teams of the public health department to approach people living in flooded areas across the state. Some of the regions according to the department that flooded due to heavy downpour are Mumbai, Konkan, Pune, Kolhapur, Dhule, Nandurbar, Nanded, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli.



Around 114 teams have been set up in Thane, 37 teams in Kolhapur region and 10 teams in Pune.

