Heavy rains continues to torment Mumbai, flooding in low-lying areas, road traffic hit: 10 points

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 12:14 PM IST
Heavy rains continues to torment Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday which led to flooding in several low-lying areas and traffic snarls on roads, officials said. Here are 10 things you should know.
- The Mumbai local trains largely remained unaffected on the Central and Western Railway routes. The Harbour line was slowed down due to rains, railway officials said.
- The Western Express Highway, which connects the suburbs to south Mumbai, also detected heavy traffic.
- The Colaba (in south Mumbai) and Santacruz (western suburb) observatories reported 24 mm and 44.6 mm of rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Wednesday.
- As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 20 locations in Mumbai received nearly 40 mm showers in six hours till 9.30 am on Wednesday.
- The MeT department has predicted a wet spell for Mumbai on Wednesday and Thursday.
- The cumulative rainfall in Mumbai has already surpassed its average precipitation in the present monsoon season, as per the IMD data.
- There was water-logging up to 1.5 to two feet at the Andheri subway, following which traffic was diverted to the SV Road, a police official said.
- Water accumulated up to one foot at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link gate, due to which traffic movement was slow in Worli.
- A tree collapsed in the Bandra-Kurla Complex area, following which traffic was diverted from there to the JB Junction.
- Traffic was slow at Paresh Park Market in Vikhroli, a bus depot near Santacruz railway station, Dadar TT, Wadala Shakkar Panchayat, near the Fatima High School in Ghatkopar, Sonapur Junction, and Khar railway junction due to water accumulation, the police said.