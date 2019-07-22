DNA EXCLUSIVE: Chain-snatcher 'Bol Bachchan' gang keeps police on their toes

A notorious group of chain snatchers comprising six men who run the infamous 'Bol Bachchan' gang is now being rigorously searched by the Bandra police.

The gang, which was once headquartered at Ambivali area of Kalyan, is now suspected to have gone underground after they intensified their chain-snatching activities across the city and especially in the western region.

The Bandra police, who have a few cases registered against these highly-trained thieves, said that the active members of the Bol Bachchan gang are even training their children to get into the same profession. Youths are inducted into chain-snatching groups once they hone their skills and are swift in terms of getting away with gold chains.

According to the police, chain-snatchings have always been a headache for both cops and women especially, but the modus operandi of robbers have changed with time.

A police officer told DNA that six months back, two incidents of chain-snatching were reported on the same day in an interval of an hour at Turner Road and U-Bridge area where the loss was of a significant amount and no one could give a perfect description of the masked robbers and also nothing concrete has been obtained from the CCTV footage.

"Basically, members of the Bol Bachchan gang have been successfully keeping the police on their toes. They are so swift in chain-snatching that even women travelling on a bike at 60 kmph are also not safe from their hands. The only way to describe them is on the basis of their physical features and body language. For them, earning hard-earned money is a shame so they ensure that their generations too learn the work and have an impressive criminal record at different police stations," said senior police inspector of Bandra police station, Girish Anavkar.

The police further added that such gangs are inspiring rash drivers to commit offences and flee. "Incidents such as these inspired TikTok star Adnan Sheikh to perform dangerous stunts, so overall it is impacting the society in an adverse manner," said another officer.

The Ambivali den of Bol Bachchan gang is non-operational but the police suspect their presence in other places including Lucknow and other cities of Uttar Pradesh and north India. DN Nagar and Amboli police also have cases registered against the gang.