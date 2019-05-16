Demolition of Ashram in Tungareshwar poses challenge to forest department

Headlines

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Demolition of Ashram in Tungareshwar poses challenge to forest department

The fight against the illegalities of the ashram has been going on since 2004 after Debi Goenka

article-main
Latest News

Virat A Singh

Updated: May 16, 2019, 05:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Under fire from the recent Supreme Court (SC) order asking the state government to demolish the Balyogi Shri Sadanand Maharaj Ashram inside Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary (TWLS), the forest department, which on multiple occasions had failed to carry out demolitions, claims to be readying a foolproof plan this time around to completely demolish all the illegal structures violating forest act.

The fight against the illegalities of the ashram has been going on since 2004 after Debi Goenka, head of Conservation Act Trust (CAT) first filed an application in the Centrally Empowered Committee (CEC) seeking action against the ashram for several violations including encroaching in forest land.

The CEC, in 2009, even recommended demolitions of all encroachments but the forest department failed in carrying out demolitions despite issuing several eviction notices. However, in the meantime, more violations by the ashram continued including regular widening and repairs of roads as well as construction activities, which are prohibited in the protected forest. It was then in January 2019 that Goenka filed an application citing the destruction of flora and fauna inside the protected sanctuary seeking implementation of the recommendations by CEC.

A senior forest official from Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) said that they were minutely planning the entire strategy to carry out the demolition operation.

"In the past, mobs have not only stopped demolitions but also attacked our staff and even blocked traffic on highways forcing us to leave. We have to keep all this in mind and plan our strategy accordingly as we know this will not be a cakewalk for us due to the huge following of the Baba," said the official adding that they will need a huge number of police force including State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), riot control police and forest department staff to pull off the demolitions of the structures in around 0.69 hectares of land.

The official added that once they finish planning out and listing the resources required, they will submit the plan to the State Government for approval.

Krishna Tiwari, founder, Forest and Wildlife Conservation Society said that there were all sorts of violations carried out by the ashram, which now has multiple structures, shops, temples and a road that is repaired every year causing not only irreparable damage to the forest but also these activities, which are banned in forest area poses serious disturbances to the wildlife. "The State government will have to provide forest department with full back up so that this time they can return only after carrying out complete demolitions. It's obvious a huge force would be required to prevent law and order situation but it's high time its done," he said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Lenovo Legion Slim 5i review: Versatile performance in budget

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: 'It could be Rs 60-75 crore easily if…’

This doctor turned IAS officer is now a millionaire, founded Rs 26,000 crore company

Gadar 2: Manish Wadhwa 'feels blessed' to share screen with Sunny Deol, says 'Tara Singh ne gardan toh pakdi hai...'

Rohit Sharma breaks silence as Ashwin and former cricketers call for Tilak Varma's inclusion in the ODI WC team

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE