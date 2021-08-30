Crowds of people at Marine Drive, Juhu Beach as COVID curbs relax- Watch photos, video HERE

The government of Maharashtra decided to relax some of the COVID-19 restrictions for the general public as the number of positive cases per day dipped significantly in the past few days. The state government further allowed people to visit public places such as parks, beaches, and malls.

Mere days after the government decided to relax the norms, huge crowds of people were seen on Mumbai’s Marine Drive and Juhu Beach, which didn’t see enough footfall over the past few months due to the restrictions issued by the government in view of the second wave of the pandemic.

The photos and video of the crowded beach site were uploaded on Twitter by news agency ANI, just a few days after the COVID-19 curds in Maharashtra were relaxed by the state government. In the photos, hundreds of people can be sitting by the Marine Drive and making their way to Juhu Beach.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Juhu Beach in Mumbai witnesses a huge footfall after the state government eased COVID-19 restrictions pic.twitter.com/eV0nrVSv02 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

It can be seen clearly in the video that most of the people are not following the social distancing norms that are advised by experts. In the photos from Marine Drive, it can also be seen that not all the people in the area are wearing masks and can be seen sitting very close to each other.

Maharashtra | People thronged in huge numbers to Mumbai's Marine Drive after relaxations in COVID-19 guidelines "Marine Drive is connected to every Mumbaikar's heart. People used to come and relax here. People are feeling free now after relaxations in COVID curbs," says a local pic.twitter.com/KtuxQVfwuy — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

A local was quoted speaking to ANI, “Marine Drive is connected to every Mumbaikar’s heart. People used to come and relax here. People are feeling free now after relaxations in COVID curbs.”

The photos and video were uploaded on Twitter on August 29, 2021. On this day, Maharashtra reported 4,666 COVID-19 cases, bringing up its overall number of cases to 64,56,939. A total of 131 deaths were reported on this day, making the COVID death tally of Maharashtra 1,37,157.

Meanwhile, Mumbai city reported 345 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on August 29, which took its total tally up to 7,43,499 and death toll to 15,974 deaths. Cities such as Jalna, Akola, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia districts and Parbhani did not report a single case of coronavirus on Sunday, according to media reports.