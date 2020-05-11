Coronavirus: 184 positive COVID-19 cases at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail

The prison authority has confirmed that 81 individuals at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail have been tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of positive cases to 184 in the prison.

The authority also said that out of the infected 184, 26 are staff members and rest are all inmates.

Scenes at the Byculla women’s jail is also similar after a 54-year old inmate was tested positive with the virus, a prison official said on Sunday. The women, however, was referred to the government-run J J Hospital last week after her oxygen saturation level went below 90%.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicentre of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases witnessed a massive spike recently.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with around 22,171 positive cases of infection and 832 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 13,700-mark and the death toll is over 500.

On Monday morning, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai showed 13,739 cases and 508 deaths.

One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat with 8,195 cases. Tamil Nadu is third on the list with 7,204 cases; the state recently overtook Delhi as it registered a high number of COVID-19 cases.

After Tamil Nadu comes Delhi, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 6,923 with 2,069 patients recovered and 73 fatalities. Rajasthan has reported 3,814 cases of which 2,241 have recovered and 108 patients are dead.

The Indian Railways is also planning to gradually resume passenger train services from May 12, an official statement from the Ministry of Railways said.

However, the ministry has made it clear that ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets including platform tickets shall be issued.