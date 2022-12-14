Search icon
Mumbai Airport launches ‘FASTag Car Park’ for seamless vehicle movement, check details

Mumbai Airport: The airport has designated one lane at entry and one lane at the exit for passengers using the FASTag option.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 10:02 PM IST

Mumbai Airport launches ‘FASTag Car Park’ for seamless vehicle movement (Photo: Twitter/CSMIA)

Mumbai Airport: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in the financial capital has scaled up its multilevel car parking (MLCP) with a FASTag solution.

This upgradation to its parking system is being introduced by CSMIA for all passengers, people who come to see their families off, and people coming down to the airport for meetings, and parking their vehicles at Terminal 2.

FasTag is an addition to CSMIA`s best-in-class technology that benefits passengers and enhances their travel experience. It is an electronic toll collection system in India. 

To facilitate quick movement, CSMIA has designated one lane at entry and one lane at the exit for passengers using the FASTag option. With FASTag, the movement of the vehicle at MLCP will be fast and reduce the dwell time for passengers waiting to enter or exit the terminal, thus helping in saving time and fuel.

One of the main advantages of FASTag is that it eliminates the need for cash transactions, which would mean quicker parking options for all.

"Now, passengers can experience parking without manual intervention such as waiting for a parking receipt or making cash/credit payments at the entrance or exit, thus making the overall experience seamless. Travellers using MLCP with FASTag are required to ensure that their FASTag is active with sufficient balance for an exit. Additionally, passengers entering through the designated FASTag lane will be required to follow the same lane for the exit as well," said an airport spokesperson on Wednesday.

Passengers are expected to pay the standard rate and no additional cost is included for the new parking facility. CSMIA regularly upgrades its technology offerings to help improve the day-to-day operations within the airport," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)

