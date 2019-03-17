BMC yet to decide on new FOB at CSMT

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) held three standing committee meets in a week to clear proposals worth crores to avoid coinciding with the election code of conduct, it has not yet taken a decision on constructing a new foot over bridge (FOB) in place of the damaged one at CSMT. The damaged bridge was pulled down on Friday after Thursday's fatal accident.

Six persons died while 32 others were injured after the FOB connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Anjuman-E-Islam collapsed on Thursday evening.

The delay in construction of a new FoB will affect commuters as there is only one subway that can be used to cross the busy roads safely. The subway is mostly crowded during daytime and especially, during peaks hours both in the morning and evening. The situation is likely to create a problem for commuters.

As a precautionary measure, the BMC pulled down the remains of the damaged FOB on Friday. The bridge was constructed from 1984 to 1986 and it was widely used by commuters to exit, as well as to reach the platforms.

Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta said that the decision on construction of a new bridge will be taken following due procedure. However, he did not elaborate on the procedure and the time required to complete it.

An official from the Bridge Department of BMC, on the condition of anonymity, said that at least three to six months will be required to construct a new FOB. "Apart from the ongoing inquiry, the decision will be taken by both the BMC and the Railways," the official said. He added that other heritage structures will also be probed.

Meanwhile, the BMC has decided to carry out a fresh audit of FOBs and bridges in the eastern and western suburbs. The BMC has directed agencies who had earlier carried out the structural audit of FOBs, bridges, ROBs, flyovers, and vehicular subways in eastern and western suburbs to re-inspect all sites. They have been asked to submit a report within a month.

M/s CV Kand Consultant, a Pune-based agency had carried out the audit of 157 FOBs in the western suburbs while Navi Mumbai-based M/s Structwel Designers and Consultant had carried out the structural audit of 66 FOBs and bridges in the eastern suburbs.