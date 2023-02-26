Amazon offers massive Rs 23,331 discount on Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, check details

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which was launched in January 2023, is now available on Amazon at a huge price cut. The purpose of Samsung's newest Galaxy A series smartphone is to provide a high level of performance and features at a reasonable price. With Amazon's discounts, you can get this phone for less than Rs. 5000.

Silver, Orange, and Light Blue are the three colour choices for the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. A 6.6-inch Full High Definition Plus Infinity-V display takes up the whole front panel of the phone. The 120 Hz refresh rate gives the device silky scrolling and seamless screen transitions. The phone has a 25W rapid charging capability and a 5000mAh battery. The phone has a 50 megapixel camera with a wide-angle, telephoto, and macro lens on the back.

The company claims that the Galaxy A23 5G continues in the tradition of the 'No Shake Cam' by including optical image stabilisation (OIS) that prevents blurring while taking low-light images and videos. With its RAM Plus function, this phone may have as much as 16GB of RAM, and it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage normally retails for Rs 28,990, but is presently available on Amazon for Rs 22,999, a reduction of 21 percent. The exchange and bank offers may be used in addition to the device's initial discount to further reduce the final price. You may save as much as Rs 18,050 on a new phone by trading in an older, functional smartphone. Phone may be had for as little as R. 4,949 thanks to rebates and an exchange programme.

There are currently three different bank offers available for the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 500 with an IDBI Bank Card transaction on a minimum purchase value of Rs 2,000, a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs 1500 with a Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transaction on a minimum purchase value of Rs 12,000 and a 5% instant discount up to Rs. 250.