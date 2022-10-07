Moto E32 with 50 MP camera launched in India: Check price, features, and more

Photo: Motorola

Motorola Moto E32 has just been released in India. The Moto E32 is Motorola's brand new budget belongs to the Motorola's E-series and has IP52 water resistance, a 90Hz refresh rate, and vanilla Android 12. Everything you need to know about the phone, from its pricing and availability to its detailed characteristics, is listed below.

Also, Read: Apple iPhones should have USB-C port, says iPod inventor

In India, the Moto E32 is available in a single configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for a total cost of 10,499. It may be bought in two distinct colors—Iceberg Blue and Cosmic Black from Flipkart. HDFC Bank clients, in particular, may save 10%, up to a maximum of 1,000, on this deal. Customers may also take advantage of No Cost EMI Offers and the services of other banks.

The Moto E32's IPS LCD display is 6.5 inches in size, with a full HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The hardware includes an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor, a PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It comes preloaded with Android 12 with the My UX skin. There will be two years of OS updates and monthly security fixes provided by Motorola.

The gadget has a twin camera arrangement at its back for taking pictures. Included are a main 50MP f/1.8 sensor and a secondary 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The front-facing camera on the Moto E32 is 8 megapixels and has an aperture of f/2.0. A complete high-definition video at 30 frames-per-second may be captured using these cameras. Features like as "Pro mode," "Night vision," and "Dual capture" are also included.

The microSD card slot on the Moto E32 is separate from the two SIM (Nano) card slots, making it a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone (up to 1TB). Both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks, as well as Bluetooth v5.0, are supported by the smartphone. In addition, there is a USB Type-C connector and facial recognition software. According to Motorola, it measures 163.9 x 74.94 x 8.49 mm and weighs around 185 g.