Cheapest 5G Apple iPhone available with up to Rs 7,000 discount in festive offer

Apple iPhone SE 3

Apple’s most affordable 5G smartphone is available with up to Rs 7000 discount this festive season. Apple iPhone SE 3 is currently the cheapest iPhone offered by the Cupertino based tech giant. Launched earlier this year, the Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation is also referred as Apple iPhone SE 5G due to its support for 5G network. As the 5G network has officially been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2022) on Saturday, old smartphone users now have a major reason to upgrade their device. As the craze of Apple iPhone is gripping the country, you can get the cheapest 5G Apple iPhone with a great discount in the festive season.

Apple iPhone SE 3 features the same design as the previous generation iPhone SE and the iPhone 8. The specs of the smartphone are also almost identical but it gets support for 5G network. The 3rd-gen Apple iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and it is powered by a A15 Bionic chip that is also powered by the Apple iPhone 13. At the rear, it gets a 12MP camera rear and it features a 7MP selfie camera. It gets IP67 water and dust resistance. It is also one of the last iPhones to feature Touch ID.

As Apple festive offer 2022 is here, buyers will be able to get massive discounts on various Apple products including, the newly launched Apple iPhone 14 series, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 13 Mini, Apple iPhone SE, AirPods Max, iPad Pro and other Apple products. In Apple festive offer 2022, buyers can get up to Rs 7000 instant discount on orders over Rs 41,900 across all products with HDFC Bank credit cards or American Express cards. In addition to this, buyers can also avail no-cost EMI from most leading banks.

Apple recently also slashed the prices of standard Apple iPhone 13 models after launching the Apple iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event on September 7.