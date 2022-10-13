Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max with limited-edition Rolex embedded at the rear launched, priced at Rs 12.12 lakh

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max are one of the most talked about smartphones of 2022. Launched last month, the premium Apple iPhone 14 Pro smartphones are available in India at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900. Although the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most expensive smartphone sold by Apple, it is still affordable when compared to the Caviar version of the smartphone. Russian luxury brand Caviar has launched a new range of limited edition Apple iPhone 14 models that feature luscious materials and a Rolex watch. The top of the line model in the lineup is the Caviar’s Tourbillion Carbon Gold Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The device is priced at $14,980 (approx Rs 12.12 lakh).

The Tourbillion Carbon Gold Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max features a classical tourbillon watch at the rear that makes this model even more unique. The use of the tourbillon, a mechanism that eliminates flaws in the accuracy, which appears due to the gravity impact, is an absolute novelty in the world of smartphones which has been brought to life by Caviar for the first time.

The smartphone’s body is decorated with elements made of carbon and black composite onyx. As described by Caviar, the predominance of black makes the gilded elements even brighter and richer, as if the very sense of this idea comes out from the darkness. Only 39 copies of Tourbillion Carbon Gold Apple iPhone 14 Pro models will be made.

The Tourbillion Carbon Gold Apple iPhone 14 Pro models have similar specs as the regular Apple iPhone 14 Pro model. Caviar is offering buyers the option to choose from Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max models in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants.

Interested buyers can order Tourbillion Carbon Gold Apple iPhone 14 Pro by heading to Caviar’s official website. The delivery of the product is carried out by the mailing service used by a lot of corporations in Russia. The cost for the delivery depends on the total weight, order sum (the declared value) and on the country your order will be delivered to.