World’s most expensive resort has gold décor, in-built aquarium: Check whopping room charge, package

Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai (Photo - Atlantis website)

The Middle East is often known for its rich and luxurious amenities and experiences for its tourist, but a night’s stay at this ultra-expensive and luxurious resort will change the meaning of the word ‘luxury’ for you surely.

Atlantis The Royal resort in Dubai is deemed the most expensive resort in the entire world, with its per-night room charges set to leave you completely stunned. Atlantis The Royal has an aquatic theme, which sits elegantly with its luxurious décor.

Atlantis The Royal in Dubai has nearly 800 rooms, with the most expensive room in the entire hotel being the Royal Mansion room. The price of the Royal Mansion room per night is USD 100,000 per night, which amounts to over Rs 82.5 lakh.

Atlantis The Royal: Room charges and packages

The Royal Mansion room in the Atlantis hotel of Dubai costs around Rs 82.5 lakh per night plus 22 percent taxes. Further, the cheapest room in the Atlantis The Royal hotel is priced at around 4,134 dirhams, which is around Rs 92,000.

Another room that is priced at the mid-range level is the Panoramic Penthouse, which is priced at around USD 36,000, which comes to around Rs 30 lakhs in Indian currency. These rooms come with amenities from luxury brands like Hermes, Frette, and Graff.

Atlantis The Royal: Amenities and luxury items

One of the main attractions of the Atlantis hotel is the built-in aquarium inside the resort and the gold and marble décor inside the rooms and lobby. The hotel walls are adorned with real gold wallpaper and bathrooms are built with Italian marble.

The ultra-luxury hotel has 17 celebrity run restaurants and bars, and the world’s largest jellyfish aquarium. People also get a ‘pillow menu’ to give them a good night's sleep, with cool-down pillows, memory foam, body pillow,s and other options available.

READ | Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore