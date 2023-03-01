Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore

Business tycoon and India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani is the proud owner of India’s most expensive home named Antilia. The home is worth Rs 15,000 crore and is the the second-most expensive home in the world. Mukesh Ambani lives in Antilia with his wife Nita Ambani and sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter lives in a lavish bungalow Gulita with her husband Anand Piramal.

Besides, Antilia, Mukesh Ambani reportedly owns house in other parts of the world too. In 2022, Mukesh Ambani bought a luxurious property of Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. It is reported that the property is worth around Rs 650 crore.

Let’s take a look at the inside photos of Mukesh Ambani’s Dubai house.