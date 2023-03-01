Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore

In 2022, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani bought a luxurious property of Palm Jumeirah in Dubai worth around Rs 650 crore.
Business tycoon and India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani is the proud owner of India’s most expensive home named Antilia. The home is worth Rs 15,000 crore and is the the second-most expensive home in the world. Mukesh Ambani lives in Antilia with his wife Nita Ambani and sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter lives in a lavish bungalow Gulita with her husband Anand Piramal.
Besides, Antilia, Mukesh Ambani reportedly owns house in other parts of the world too. In 2022, Mukesh Ambani bought a luxurious property of Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. It is reported that the property is worth around Rs 650 crore.
Let’s take a look at the inside photos of Mukesh Ambani’s Dubai house.
1. Mukesh Ambani Dubai villa: Price
According to reports, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani bought the beachside villa in Dubai in 2022 for around USD 80 million.
2. Mukesh Ambani Dubai villa: Location
The Dubai villa of Mukesh Ambani is located in northern Palm Jumeirah. The luxurious property has 10 bedrooms, a private spa, and two swimming pools.
3. Mukesh Ambani Dubai villa: Interiors
According to Belleview.ae, the villa is furnished with Italian marble and it has royal masterpieces.
4. Mukesh Ambani Dubai villa: Area
The luxurious property is spread over an area of 26,033 sq ft plot, reported Belleview.ae.
5. Mukesh Ambani Dubai villa: Swimming pools
Mukesh Ambani’s villa has an exterior swimming pool and a huge pool inside the property too.