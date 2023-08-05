Headlines

Lifestyle

World Breastfeeding Week: 5 healthy eating habits for mothers who are lactating

Prioritizing a healthy diet during lactation is essential for the well-being of both the mother and the baby.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

World Breastfeeding Week is an essential global observance that highlights the significance of breastfeeding for the health and well-being of both infants and mothers. Breast milk is nature's perfect food for babies, providing essential nutrients, antibodies, and immune factors necessary for their growth and development. For lactating mothers, maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet is crucial to ensure they produce high-quality breast milk and sustain their own health during this vital period.

In this article, we will discuss five healthy eating habits that lactating mothers can adopt to support their breastfeeding journey and maintain their overall well-being.

Balanced and Nutrient-Rich Diet:

A well-balanced diet is the foundation of good health for lactating mothers. Focus on consuming a variety of nutrient-rich foods from all food groups. Include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your daily meals. Make sure to eat a diverse array of colorful fruits and vegetables to obtain a wide range of vitamins and minerals necessary for both you and your baby. Avoid processed and sugary foods as they lack essential nutrients and can lead to unnecessary weight gain.

Stay Hydrated:

Staying adequately hydrated is crucial for breastfeeding mothers. Lactation requires a considerable amount of water, and dehydration can affect milk supply and lead to fatigue. Aim to drink at least eight to ten glasses of water daily, and increase your fluid intake if you are feeling thirsty or have a high activity level. Water, herbal teas, and fresh fruit juices are excellent hydrating options.

Consume Sufficient Calories:

Breastfeeding requires extra energy, and lactating mothers may need an additional 500 calories per day on average to meet their bodies' demands. However, individual calorie needs vary depending on factors such as activity level, age, and weight. Instead of counting calories, focus on eating nutrient-dense foods to fuel your body. Listen to your body's hunger cues and eat when you feel hungry to maintain your energy levels and support milk production.

Include Omega-3 Fatty Acids:

Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), play a crucial role in the development of the baby's brain and nervous system. Incorporate foods rich in omega-3s into your diet, such as fatty fish (like salmon and mackerel), chia seeds, flaxseeds, and walnuts. If you find it challenging to consume enough omega-3s through food, consider taking a reputable fish oil supplement, but always consult your healthcare provider before adding any new supplement to your diet.

Limit Caffeine and Alcohol:

While it's generally safe to consume moderate amounts of caffeine and alcohol while breastfeeding, it's essential to do so in moderation. High caffeine intake can lead to irritability and sleep disturbances in infants, while excessive alcohol consumption can interfere with milk production and affect the baby's development. If you choose to consume these substances, limit your intake and consider pumping and storing milk beforehand if you plan to have a drink.

