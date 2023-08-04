World Breastfeeding Week 2023: 10 Superfoods to boost lactation

Breast milk is high in nutritious components, antioxidants, enzymes, immunological capabilities, and live antibodies from the mother, all of which are easily absorbed.

Every year, the first week of August is dedicated to "World Breastfeeding Week." The theme for this year's World Breastfeeding Week 2023 is "Let's make breastfeeding and work, work!". The emphasis of the campaign this year is on promoting practices that can help support breastfeeding at work in various nations. World breastfeeding week is celebrated from 1 to 7 August every year to promote breastfeeding and all of its advantages.

Breast milk contains a lot of healthy nutrients, easily absorbed antioxidants, enzymes, immunological properties, and live maternal antibodies. The mother's immune system, which is more developed, produces antibodies in reaction to the infections to which she and her child have been exposed.

Being mindful of your diet is crucial while breastfeeding because some foods can have an impact on both the health of the infant and the quality of breast milk.

Here are food items to help increase breast milk.

Sesame seeds: They are advantageous for the mother and her infant because of their greater calcium, minerals, and omega-6 fatty acids. In Indian families, they are customarily stuffed into ladoos or combined with jaggery to make gajaks.

Ajwain includes compounds known as galactagogues, which are known for their capacity to boost milk supply, with its milk-stimulating characteristics.

Dairy Products are essential for mothers to consume meals high in vitamin D since breastfeeding causes one to lose all of their body’s calcium and vitamins.

Green leafy vegetables: Nursing mothers should have green vegetables like spinach or broccoli at least once a day in any form since they support lactation.

Nuts and seeds are a great source of all the essential elements, including magnesium, iron, proteins, and lipids, nuts and seeds should be a staple of every mother's diet.

Chickpeas have enough protein and a sufficient supply of galactagogues to produce adequate amounts of breast milk.

Fenugreek: One of the best foods for boosting breast milk production is this herb. Because fenugreek contains a lot of plant estrogen, it promotes breast milk production.

Garlic contains organic components that pass into breast milk and boost a baby's defenses.

Gondh are rich in in phytoestrogens and contains plant substances that mimic oestrogen's actions, is essential for breastfeeding since it encourages the growth of the mammary gland and the production of milk.

Shatavari: The two essential hormones corticoids and prolactin, which are important for improving the quality and quantity of breast milk, are greatly increased by shatavari (ayurvedic herb).