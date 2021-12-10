Who is Harnaaz Sandhu? The 21-year-old representing India at Miss Universe 2021

Indian models have taken the country on a global level with their beauty and grace. We have divas like Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly, Neha Dhupia who have represented the country on the global stage, and made India proud. Soon, we can expect another global champion from India to get crowned with the title, Harnaaz Sandhu.

21-year-old Harnaaz was born into a Sikh family and she hails from Chandigarh, a yoga enthusiast, and fitness lover Harnaaz started her journey in her teens. In 2017, she won Miss Chandigarh, later in 2018 she claimed the title of Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018.

After winning two titles, Sandhu competed for Miss India 2019, where ended up in the top 12. However, she had won Miss India Punjab, and in the same year, she also stared in The Landers music video 'Tarthalli'. This September, Harnaaz won the prestigious title of Miss Diva Universe India 2021 and she was honoured with the crown by Kriti Sanon. Currently, she's representing India on an international platform.

Reportedly, Sandhu has two Punjabi films in her kitty, 'Bai Ji Kuttange' and 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran,' that will release next year. Apart from her gorgeous looks, Sandhu is known for being a nature-lover. Her views about global warming and nature conservation impressed the panellist of Miss Diva. During the final round of the competition, Harnaaz determined to speak on Climate change and the adverse effects of Global Warming. She said, "One day, life will flash before your eyes, make sure it's worth watching. However, this is not the life you want to watch, where the climate is changing and the environment is dying. It is one of the fiasco that us humans have done to the environment. I do believe that we still have time to undo our irresponsible behaviour. Earth is all we have in common and our small acts as individuals when multiplied by billions can transform the whole world. Start now, from tonight, switch off those extra lights when not in use. Thank you."

Apart from representing Miss Universe title, Harnaaz is pursuing her master's degree in public administration, and she aims to make her parents and country proud.