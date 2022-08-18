Search icon
WhatsApp launches new app for Windows users, here’s how you can download it

WhatsApp has released it's native Windows app which is more functional, fast and reliable.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

WhatsApp is used worldwide by millions of people as their primary means of communication. With frequent updates and new features, WhatsApp has expanded by leaps and bounds. WhatsApp used to allow users to access the platform on a PC if they have a smartphone nearby but now WhatsApp has officially released its native Windows app. This was done through WhatsApp Web, a web-based desktop programme for WhatsApp, or a web browser.
 
Earlier, users have had the WhatsApp Desktop client before which was based on WhatsApp Web. Now, the native app is a standalone app which functions like a proper Windows app. The native WhatsApp Windows app will allow you to access the messaging service on your desktop natively as opposed to the old web-based backend system. While the new app won’t look any different, it will allow you to chat on the platform when your smartphone is offline. The native app will run better, use fewer resources, and should launch quicker than before.
 
Steps to download WhatsApp desktop App:
  1. Click on https://www.whatsapp.com/download// to download the app
  2. Open the app on your phone and scan the QR code using the app
  3. Open the WhatsApp Web under settings in the app to scan the code
 
Mac owners will have to wait a little as the WhatsApp native app is available for Windows currently. Overall, the new native WhatsApp app addresses all those issues that were in the old version and is more functional, fast and reliable now. 
