Video of IPS Abhishek Pallava's luxurious government bungalow goes viral, watch here

An IAS or IPS officer's life is something that everyone wants to know more about. People not only are interested to know about the officers' professional life but also their personal life. Now, a video of IPS Abhishek Pallava's official residence is going viral on social media. The video was posted on YouTube by a page called 'Officers on Duty'.

The video shows IPS Abhishek Pallava's home and it seems to be spread over a large area. In the video, IPS Abhishek enters the home through the grand entrance and then reaches his one-story government bungalow. A swing is also visible on the balcony of the bungalow. There is a garden area right in front of the bungalow as well. Potted plants are seen all around it.

Watch the video here

There is also a large garden area in the government house of the 2013 batch IPS Abhishek Pallava. There is also a sitting area under a shed where greenery is dominant. There is also a swing in the garden where the IPS officer reads the newspaper. A tree house is also visible in the garden. A ladder has also been installed to reach it.

Going by the video, the house looks luxurious and beautiful. For the unversed, IPS Abhishek Pallava got this bungalow after he started working as a Superintendent of Police (SP) in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh.

IPS Abhishek Pallava is currently the SP of Durg, a city in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. He has also studied medicine.