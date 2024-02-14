Valentine's Day 2024: SMS, wishes, WhatsApp messages to send to your partner

Here is a list of SMS, wishes, WhatsApp messages to send your partner.

The day of love is upon us. Red roses, red hearts, and red chocolates are all over the place. All the lovers are trying to make this day special for their partners. Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14.

Although people try to spend this day together, some people can not make it to be together. But even apart, you can make your partner feel special with your words and wishes. Here is a list of wishes, and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones:

Valentine's Day 2024: SMS, wishes, WhatsApp messages

It's just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. Happy Valentine's Day.

"The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. And that's what you've given me. That's what I'd hoped to give you forever." - Nicholas Sparks.

I met you. I liked you. I love you. And I am keeping you. My love, my forever, Happy Valentine's Day.

You know how I knew you were the one? You're the only person who can make me smile on the worst of days and I can't imagine spending a single day without you. Happy Valentine's Day.

"And if the stars should ever die, we'll make our own light, you and I." - John Mark Green.

Happy Valentine's Day to the father of my children, the love of my life, the shining beacon of hope and joy in our lives, and the man of my dreams.

You are my ride-or-die. Here's to being my emergency contact for the rest of our lives, my darling. Happy Valentine's Day.

Happy Valentine's Day, wife. Hope your heart is full of love and your mouth is full of chocolate on this day. I promise to love and cherish you till I take my last breath.

"In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking about you." - Virginia Woolf.

I'm so thankful to have found someone as weird as me. All I need in this life is you and me, and I know I am in heaven. Happy Valentine's Day, my love.

Read: Valentine's Day 2024: 5 unique V-Day traditions from around the world