Valentine's Day 2024: 5 unique V-Day traditions from around the world

Here are five fascinating Valentine's Day traditions from around the world.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 06:53 PM IST

Valentine's Day, celebrated on February 14 each year, is not only a day for expressing love and affection but also a cultural phenomenon observed worldwide. While the classic traditions of exchanging cards, chocolates, and flowers are ubiquitous, different cultures have unique customs that make this day even more special. Here are five fascinating Valentine's Day traditions from around the world:

South Korea's 100 Days Celebration: In South Korea, Valentine's Day is not limited to just one day. Couples celebrate multiple occasions throughout the year, one of which is the 100th day anniversary. On this day, couples exchange gifts and spend quality time together, commemorating the milestone in their relationship.

Japan's Chocolate Exchange: In Japan, Valentine's Day is primarily observed by women expressing their love through the act of gifting chocolates. However, it's not just romantic partners who receive chocolates; women also give chocolates to male colleagues, friends, and family members. A month later, on March 14th, men reciprocate the gesture on a day called "White Day."

Wales' Love Spoons: In Wales, a tradition dating back centuries involves the exchange of intricately carved wooden spoons known as "love spoons." These spoons are handcrafted and adorned with symbols representing love, fidelity, and various virtues. They are exchanged as tokens of affection and are considered symbols of enduring love and commitment.

Italy's Baci Perugina: In Italy, the iconic Baci Perugina chocolates are synonymous with Valentine's Day. These chocolate-covered hazelnuts come wrapped with a romantic quote or message inside. Couples exchange these sweet treats as a symbol of their love and affection, often accompanied by a romantic dinner or stroll through the streets of Italy.

Denmark's Gaekkebrev: In Denmark, Valentine's Day is celebrated with a unique tradition called "Gaekkebrev." People send anonymous love letters or "joke letters" to their crushes or romantic interests. These letters are intricately folded into elaborate designs and signed only with dots, representing the sender's initials. If the recipient guesses the sender's identity correctly, they receive an Easter egg as a reward.

