Tulsi Vivah 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

Tulsi Vivah 2023: Tulsi Vivah, a significant Hindu ritual celebrating the sacred union of the Tulsi plant and Lord Shaligram, marks the festival season. The Tulsi plant holds immense importance in Hindu households, where it's believed that worshiping it can ward off evil. During this event, typically, women in the family tend to the Tulsi plant in the morning and light a diya and incense in the evening.

Tulsi Vivah 2023: Date and shubh muhurat

This year, Tulsi Vivah falls on November 24, aligning with the Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. The auspicious timing for the ceremony is from 6:50 am to 12:07 pm on November 24.

Tulsi Vivah 2023: Ritual

Rituals begin with devotees preparing by decorating their puja rooms and placing the Tulsi plant and Lord Shaligram together. The Tulsi is adorned as a bride, while the Shaligram represents the groom. The priest leads the wedding rituals between them, followed by devotees fasting until evening. The ceremony concludes with the distribution of bhog among devotees.

Tulsi Vivah 2023: Significance

The significance of Tulsi Vivah lies in seeking an ideal life partner and blessings for childless couples to conceive. Additionally, those without a daughter may perform Kanyadaan, symbolically offering Tulsi as their own.