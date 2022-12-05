This is why you must not consume more than 2 glasses of milk in a day

Representational image

We have always been told that milk is rich in calcium. By drinking it daily, our teeth and bones become strong. There is no doubt that milk is full of nutritional elements, and its consumption can provide many benefits to the body. But if you drink milk on a daily basis, you need to be careful.

Yes, drinking too much milk can cause many health problems, especially related to the stomach. Experts believe that a healthy person should not drink more than two glasses of milk a day. Drinking more milk than this can cause problems in the body.

These problems are caused by drinking too much milk:

1. Actually, milk is very heavy, so drinking too much can cause the problem of flatulence. Our digestive system also takes a long time to digest it.

2. Milk does not suit many people i.e. they have 'leaky-gut' syndrome. Because of which they start feeling tired and lethargic on drinking milk. Milk contains A1 casein, which can cause inflammation in the intestines and promote bacteria.

3. Drinking too much milk can also cause rashes or acne problems on your skin. People who have acne problems are advised to stay away from dairy products.

4. On one hand the calcium present in milk strengthens your bones, while on the other hand drinking too much milk can prove to be harmful. Doctors believe that excessive milk can also affect your brain, due to which your memory can become weak.

5. Apart from this, many people start feeling nausea or uneasy after drinking too much milk. Milk can leave some enzymes in your body, which causes problems in the intestines of the body.