Lactose intolerance: 5 signs that you cannot digest dairy products

5 Signs That You Might Be lactose intolerant

Dairy products are everywhere, on your salads, in your favorite sandwiches and in your snack foods too. However, 65% of the global population is lactose intolerant to some degree. Lactose intolerance is basically the inability to digest a sugar called lactose found in dairy products. Usually, our small intestine produces an enzyme called lactase. Lactase breaks down lactose into simple sugars called glucose and galactose so that they can be absorbed into the bloodstream. However, people having lactose intolerance produce very little or no lactase at all. Hence, the undigested lactose passes into the large intestine where millions of bacteria break it down, leading to the production of excess water and gas, thus causing bloating, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, etc.

Lactose intolerance is of two types. First is primary lactose intolerance in which individuals sufficiently produce lactase during childhood, but gradually its production decreases as they age. Then comes secondary lactose intolerance which occurs due to some illness or injury to the small intestine, causing it to temporarily decrease the production of lactase.

Lactose intolerance misunderstood: Experts

5 Signs That You Might Be lactose intolerant:

1. Stomach pain and bloating- Stomach pain and bloating are the most common symptoms, occurring when bacteria in the colon ferment the lactose that was unable to be digested.

2. Diarrhea- Lactose intolerance can cause diarrhea by increasing the volume of water in the colon.

3. Gas- The fermentation of lactose in the colon can lead to an increase in gas.

4. Constipation- Constipation may also be a sign that lactose is not being digested properly, if at all.

5. Other symptoms- This may include headaches, fatigue, eczema, and muscle and joint pain.