Skincare: 4 vitamins that are needed for a younger looking skin

Healthy-looking skin is extremely important to look confident. The way good food is needed for good health, in the same way, it is important to have a correct diet and lifestyle for good-quality skin.

Some people take their skincare routine very seriously by regularly applying creams and serums to look young, but just using a normal cream and serum would not give you healthy and younger-looking skin.

Many dermatologists must have advised you to take enough vitamins for younger-looking skin that we often neglect and end up developing a lot of blemishes, wrinkles and fine lines.

List of vitamins which are beneficial for keeping your skin healthy and younger.

Vitamin C- When it comes to beauty, only Vitamin C is held responsible for it. Antioxidants are found in Vitamin C which is helpful in providing anti-aging benefits to the skin. These vitamins are also beneficial in protecting our skin from pollution and UV rays, Vitamin C helps fight fine lines and wrinkles. It evens out the skin tone. Helps in keeping the skin hydrated. Protects against skin damage. It also brings tightness to the skin. If there is a deficiency of Vitamin C in the body, then the face starts looking bad.

Vitamin D- Vitamin D is known as the sunshine vitamin. Its main source is sunlight. However, if you stay in the sun for a long time, then it can cause problems like sunburn, and if there is a deficiency of vitamin D in the body, then the problem of pimples and acne persists on the skin and you start looking old before time. You can consume things rich in Vitamin D in your diet. Like you include fatty fish, dairy products in your diet.



Vitamin E- Vitamin E contains antioxidants, which reduce damage to the skin and at the same time promote collagen production. It also protects from the ultraviolet rays of the sun. If it is not in sufficient quantity in the body, it can worsen cellular breakdown. And you start looking old before time. In such a situation, you can take vitamin E from many nuts and fruits and vegetables.



Vitamin A- Vitamin A deficiency also makes you a victim of wrinkles and acne. Vitamin A has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which are believed to reduce the symptoms of wrinkles, acne and premature aging, in which case you can consume fruits and vegetables like carrots, pumpkin, and sweet potatoes.