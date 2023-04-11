Search icon
Shakira performance, flowers from Paris, food by Michelin star chef: Details of Vinita Agarwal’s Rs 130 crore wedding

The 3-day wedding was a pure Bollywood extravaganza which took place at San Clemente Palace Hotel & Resort in Venice on a private island.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

The wedding of billionaire Pramod Agarwal’s daughter Vinita Agarwal with Muqit Taneja took place in 2011 at the San Clemente Palace in Venice. The wedding was a very lavish affair and it was attended by 800 guests. The grand wedding festivities included a performance by megastar Shakira. The wedding décor was beyond royal and it was done by renowned Indian decorator Sumant Jayakrishna. The flowers used for the decoration were imported from Paris.

The 3-day wedding was a pure Bollywood extravaganza which took place at San Clemente Palace Hotel & Resort in Venice on a private island. Pramod Agarwal had called a team of specialists from India to decorate the whole wedding venue. According to reports, the decoration was one-of-a-kind and flowers were used extensively to add a different touch to the whole wedding venue.

The food served at the wedding grabbed everyone’s attention and specially a vegetarian Italian spread grabbed headlines. The spread was put together by Italy’s celebrity Michelin star chef, Federico Salza.

The wedding extravaganza started on May 12, 2011 at the iconic 16th century Scuola Grande della Misericordia. Pop star Shakira performed on Day 2 of the wedding party. The ‘saat pheras’ took place on May 14.

The wedding was attended by attended by who’s who of India and different parts of the world. According to reports, the wedding cost around Rs 130 crore at that time.

