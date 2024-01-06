Saphala Ekadashi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

Headlines

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Lohri 2024: Is Lohri on January 13 or 14? Know date, time, rituals of this auspicious festival

BCCI announces India A squad for England series, Abhimanyu Easwaran named captain

Tota Roy Chowdhury says Karan Johar's 'mainstream movie' RARKPK gave him recognition in Hindi: 'No other films can...'

2 men light bonfire inside Delhi-bound moving train to beat cold, arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Lohri 2024: Is Lohri on January 13 or 14? Know date, time, rituals of this auspicious festival

BCCI announces India A squad for England series, Abhimanyu Easwaran named captain

10 most-followed Pakistani actors on Instagram

Cricketers who captained Team India in U-19 World Cup

10 animals that have shortest lifespan on Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Weather Change Triggers Rise In Viral Infections, Including COVID-19 In Delhi

Israel-Hamas War: At least 18 Palestinians Killed After Israel Attacks A House In Gaza's Khan Younis

Aditya L1 Mission: Big Day For India! ISRO's First Sun Mission All Set To Enter In Final Orbit

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Tota Roy Chowdhury says Karan Johar's 'mainstream movie' RARKPK gave him recognition in Hindi: 'No other films can...'

Not Vijay Deverakonda, but this actor was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Arjun Reddy

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Saphala Ekadashi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

According to religious beliefs, observing the Saphala Ekadashi vrat and worshiping Lord Vishnu on this day brings immense fortune to individuals.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 07:30 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Saphala Ekadashi, a significant day in the Hindu calendar falling in the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) of the month of Paush, holds immense reverence among devotees. It is believed to be especially dear to Lord Vishnu and is renowned for granting success and fulfilling desires in all endeavors. For those facing repeated failures or struggling despite earnest efforts, observing the Saphala Ekadashi vrat is highly recommended, as it is considered a harbinger of prosperity and accomplishment.

Shubh Muhurat

The Saphala Ekadashi vrat for the year 2024 commences at 12:41 AM on the night of January 7 and concludes at 12:46 AM on January 8. This Ekadashi marks the initiation of the year's first Ekadashi.

The culmination of the Saphala Ekadashi vrat can be observed between 7:15 am and 9:20 am on the following day, January 8, Monday morning.

Rituals:

The rituals associated with the Saphala Ekadashi vrat are as follows:

Devotees wake early, cleanse themselves, and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. They perform a sacred bath (snan) with Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee) followed by a bath with water from the Ganges. Vermilion and rice grains are applied to the deity.

Devotees engage in listening to or reciting the narrative (katha) associated with Saphala Ekadashi and perform the evening aarti with lamps and incense.

The chanting of Lord Vishnu's five-syllable mantra, "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya," using a Tulsi (holy basil) mala is recommended.

Evening time witnesses congregations for devotional singing and chanting in front of Lord Vishnu's idols or images.

The observance of Saphala Ekadashi is believed to invoke the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, bestowing wealth, prosperity, and success upon devotees not only in this life but also in the afterlife.

Significance:

According to religious beliefs, observing the Saphala Ekadashi vrat and worshiping Lord Vishnu on this day brings immense fortune to individuals. The devout who engage in this vrat with sincere devotion witness success in all their endeavors, and their unwavering faith is rewarded with fulfillment.

In essence, Saphala Ekadashi is more than a religious observance; it signifies a spiritual connection, urging individuals to cultivate faith, dedication, and perseverance while seeking the blessings of the divine for success and prosperity in life.

This year, as devotees gear up to observe the auspicious Saphala Ekadashi vrat, it is a time to reinforce faith, reflect on spiritual values, and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu for a life filled with accomplishment and abundance.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: R Aswin left in splits as Makhaya Ntini sings 'kabhi kabhi mere dil mein' for CSK fans

This Bollywood actress to reportedly make her Kannada debut with Yash in Toxic

MS Dhoni files criminal case against former business partners, claims fraud worth...

PM Modi sends gifts, personal letter to Ujjwala beneficiary Meera Manjhi after Ayodhya visit

Watch: David Warner gifts gloves, helmet to young fan after his final Test knock, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE