Lifestyle

Ravi Pradosh Vrat April 2024: Date, time, shubh muhurat, significance and rituals

People observe a fast on this day to appease Lord Shiva and seek his choicest blessings.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 11:36 PM IST

Pradosh Vrat, a special day for Lord Shiva, happens twice every month. This month's second Pradosh Vrat is on April 21, 2024, which is a Sunday. Fasting and praying to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day are believed to bring success, happiness, health, and liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

Pradosh Vrat April 2024: Date, Time And Shubh Muhurat 

Pradosh Vrat April 2024 Date - 21st April 2024 

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 10:48 PM, 20th April 2024

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 12:41 AM, 22nd April 2024 

Pradosh Vrat April 2024 (Shukla Paksha) Shubh Muhurat For Puja - 6:51 PM - 09:02 PM 

Pradosh Vrat April 2024: Significance 

Pradosh Vrat holds a special significance as a day dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. According to legend, during the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan) by the gods and demons, poison (halahala) emerged, posing a threat to the world. To protect all life, Lord Shiva consumed the poison on what became known as Pradosh's day.

On this day, devotees observe a fast to honor Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Sunday, it is called "Ravi Pradosh Vrat," considered highly auspicious for performing rituals like Rudrabhishek and offering special prayers to Lord Shiva.

Pradosh Vrat April 2024: Rituals 

  • To prepare for the puja, devotees should take a bath one hour before sunset.
  • During the vrat, devotees worship Mata Parvati, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kartikeya.
  • In the puja, Lord Shiva is invoked using a water-filled "Kalasha" placed on darbha grass.
  • Abhishek is performed on the Shivlingam, bathing it in panchamrit and offering bilwa leaves to Mahadev.
  • Devotees must chant the Mahamrityunjaya mantra 108 times, share stories from the Shiv Puran, and listen to or read the Pradosh vrat katha.
