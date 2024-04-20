Ravi Pradosh Vrat April 2024: Date, time, shubh muhurat, significance and rituals

People observe a fast on this day to appease Lord Shiva and seek his choicest blessings.

Pradosh Vrat, a special day for Lord Shiva, happens twice every month. This month's second Pradosh Vrat is on April 21, 2024, which is a Sunday. Fasting and praying to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day are believed to bring success, happiness, health, and liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

Pradosh Vrat April 2024: Date, Time And Shubh Muhurat

Pradosh Vrat April 2024 Date - 21st April 2024

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 10:48 PM, 20th April 2024

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 12:41 AM, 22nd April 2024

Pradosh Vrat April 2024 (Shukla Paksha) Shubh Muhurat For Puja - 6:51 PM - 09:02 PM

Pradosh Vrat April 2024: Significance

Pradosh Vrat holds a special significance as a day dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. According to legend, during the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan) by the gods and demons, poison (halahala) emerged, posing a threat to the world. To protect all life, Lord Shiva consumed the poison on what became known as Pradosh's day.

On this day, devotees observe a fast to honor Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Sunday, it is called "Ravi Pradosh Vrat," considered highly auspicious for performing rituals like Rudrabhishek and offering special prayers to Lord Shiva.

Pradosh Vrat April 2024: Rituals