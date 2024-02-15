Twitter
Headlines

Maharashtra Speaker holds Ajit Pawar group as real NCP, says...

Watch: Rohit Sharma throws his cap in anger after Sarfaraz Khan’s run out in Rajkot Test, video goes viral

Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings and significance; all you need to know

Meet woman who quit her job at 30, then built Rs 100 crore turnover company

Ila Arun says she had to shed her 'khanabadosh' image to play Sushmita Sen's nemesis in Aarya Antim Vaar | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Rohit Sharma throws his cap in anger after Sarfaraz Khan’s run out in Rajkot Test, video goes viral

Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings and significance; all you need to know

Ila Arun says she had to shed her 'khanabadosh' image to play Sushmita Sen's nemesis in Aarya Antim Vaar | Exclusive

8 fruits that keep your skin hydrated

Indian batters with most sixes in Test cricket

8 benefits of drinking milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Ila Arun says she had to shed her 'khanabadosh' image to play Sushmita Sen's nemesis in Aarya Antim Vaar | Exclusive

Poacher trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew embark on quest to expose trillion-dollar elephant poaching racket

Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was Siddharth Anand's first choice for Bang Bang, he rejected for...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings and significance; all you need to know

Ratha Saptami marks the onset of spring and the beginning of the harvesting season, coinciding with Lord Surya's journey northward.

article-main

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 07:12 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ratha Saptami, also called Magha Saptami, is a special Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God. It falls on the seventh day of the bright half of the Magha month. People wake up early, worship the rising sun, and often fast for the day. This festival is believed to bring good fortune and cleanse sins. "Ratha" means chariot and "Saptami" refers to the seventh day. It's said that on this day, Surya begins his journey northward in a chariot pulled by seven horses. It's also celebrated as Surya Jayanti, marking the birth of Lord Surya.

Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat

  • Ratha Saptami 2024 is being celebrated on February 16 this year.
  • Ratha Saptami on February 16, 2024, Friday
  • Shubh Muhurat to take bath on Ratha Saptami - 5:17 am to 6:59 am
  • Civil Dawn on Ratha Saptami - 6:35 am
  • Observational Sunrise time on Ratha Saptami - 6:59 am
  • Saptami Tithi begins - 10:12 am on Feb 15, 2024
  • Saptami Tithi Ends - 8:54 am on Feb 16, 2024

Ratha Saptami 2024: Rituals

The rituals of Ratha Saptami statrs with a morning bath, typically taken during the auspicious time known as Arunodaya, which lasts for four ghatis or around 1.5 hours, starting approximately 24 minutes before sunrise. Bathing during Arunodaya is believed to promote good health and ward off diseases.

Following the bath, devotees worship Lord Surya at sunrise, offering arghya to him. Arghya involves presenting water to Lord Surya from a small kalash while standing in Namaskar Mudra with folded hands, facing the Sun.

Lighting a pure ghee diya is customary during the worship. Other essential puja items include camphor, incense, and red flowers.

Ratha Saptami 2024: Significance

Ratha Saptami marks the onset of spring and the beginning of the harvesting season, coinciding with Lord Surya's journey northward. Farmers nationwide seek blessings at sun temples, praying for a fruitful harvest and favorable weather. Sun worship has ancient roots, dating back to the Vedas.

This day is a time to express gratitude to the Sun for its vital warmth and light, sustaining life on Earth. It's also an opportune moment for acts of charity, such as donating clothes and food to the less fortunate. People pray for longevity, prosperity, and good health during this auspicious festival.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who has Rs 200000000000 wealth, owns gold-adorned palace, luxurious yatch, VIP airline

'If somebody is...': BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Virat Kohli's absence from India-England Test series

Star South Africa player with over 20000 runs, 1400 wickets, suffers cardiac arrest, he is now…

UPSC CSE Notification 2024 Out: Civil Services Prelims Exam for 1056 vacancies on May 26, know how to apply

Meet Ajay Devgn, Hrithik's heroine, who was forced to change name, director bit her, she quit films, is married to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE