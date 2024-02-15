Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings and significance; all you need to know

Ratha Saptami, also called Magha Saptami, is a special Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God. It falls on the seventh day of the bright half of the Magha month. People wake up early, worship the rising sun, and often fast for the day. This festival is believed to bring good fortune and cleanse sins. "Ratha" means chariot and "Saptami" refers to the seventh day. It's said that on this day, Surya begins his journey northward in a chariot pulled by seven horses. It's also celebrated as Surya Jayanti, marking the birth of Lord Surya.

Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat

Ratha Saptami 2024 is being celebrated on February 16 this year.

Ratha Saptami on February 16, 2024, Friday

Shubh Muhurat to take bath on Ratha Saptami - 5:17 am to 6:59 am

Civil Dawn on Ratha Saptami - 6:35 am

Observational Sunrise time on Ratha Saptami - 6:59 am

Saptami Tithi begins - 10:12 am on Feb 15, 2024

Saptami Tithi Ends - 8:54 am on Feb 16, 2024

Ratha Saptami 2024: Rituals

The rituals of Ratha Saptami statrs with a morning bath, typically taken during the auspicious time known as Arunodaya, which lasts for four ghatis or around 1.5 hours, starting approximately 24 minutes before sunrise. Bathing during Arunodaya is believed to promote good health and ward off diseases.

Following the bath, devotees worship Lord Surya at sunrise, offering arghya to him. Arghya involves presenting water to Lord Surya from a small kalash while standing in Namaskar Mudra with folded hands, facing the Sun.

Lighting a pure ghee diya is customary during the worship. Other essential puja items include camphor, incense, and red flowers.

Ratha Saptami 2024: Significance

Ratha Saptami marks the onset of spring and the beginning of the harvesting season, coinciding with Lord Surya's journey northward. Farmers nationwide seek blessings at sun temples, praying for a fruitful harvest and favorable weather. Sun worship has ancient roots, dating back to the Vedas.

This day is a time to express gratitude to the Sun for its vital warmth and light, sustaining life on Earth. It's also an opportune moment for acts of charity, such as donating clothes and food to the less fortunate. People pray for longevity, prosperity, and good health during this auspicious festival.