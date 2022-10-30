Search icon
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2022: History and importance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary

National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated on October 31, since 2014 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 10:52 PM IST

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated on 31 October. National Unity Day or National Unity Day is celebrated on October 31, every year since 2014 to mark the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This year marks the 147th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Vallabhbhai Patel. Sardar Vallabhbhai merged 565 princely states to make India one nation. This is the reason why National Unity Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel.

History of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 

In memory of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Government of India has built a colossal statue of the Iron Man of India near the Narmada River in Gujarat. Also, remember the struggles and sacrifices of independent India's first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Patel, the Government of India declared National Unity Day on his birth anniversary. On this day, people remember the great deeds of Sardar Patel and celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. Various events, webinars and seminars are organized in different parts of the country.

After the independence of the country, Patel became the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. Sardar Patel was born on 31 October 1875 in Nadiad, Gujarat. Sardar Patel died on 15 December 1950 in Mumbai (Maharashtra). Sardar Patel was posthumously awarded the 'Bharat Ratna' in the year 1991.

Importance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 

In a country like India, which is full of diversity, where religion, caste, language, civilization and cultures, maintaining unity is very important. Therefore, to establish the unity of the nation, the Government of India proposed National Unity Day in 2014. Since Sardar Patel is known for the unification of India, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated every year on his birth anniversary (31st October).

 

