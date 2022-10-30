National Unity Day 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 09:48 PM IST
Every year 31 October is celebrated as National Unity Day. On this day Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born and on his birthday, National Unity Day is celebrated every year in his honor. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was such a personality who saved India from fragmentation of India and merged 565 princely states into India. Had it not been for them today, perhaps our India would have been broken into so many pieces. In view of his contribution, in the year 2014, during a program organized to celebrate the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi started celebrating National Unity Day every year on 31 October. Various competitions and programs are organized in schools, universities and many other institutions on the occasion of National Integration Day.
On this day people send messages to each other through priceless thoughts and quotes.
- Wishing a very Happy National Unity Day to everyone. This day will continue to remind us how much efforts Sardar Patel put into bringing the different states of our country together.
- On the occasion of National Unity Day, we must come together and thank Sardar Patel for all the work he did in integrating India. Warm wishes to all.
- Happy National Unity Day to everyone. On this inspiring day, we must promise ourselves that we will continue to work hard to keep our country together.
- The greatest gift that we can give Sardar Patel is the promise that we are always going to keep our country united. Happy National Unity Day.
- On the occasion of National Unity Day, let us make this day a special one by thanking Sardar Patel and always celebrating this day with high spirits.
- He worked really hard, even in sickness, to bring the different states of our country together. Wishing you a very Happy National Unity Day.
- Warm greetings on the occasion of National Unity Day. Unity is where the strength of any country lies and therefore, we should always stay united and strong.
- There is no dearth of brave young men and women in India. If they get the right opportunity, they can soar high and compete with other nations in every field.
- Alone, you are a drop. Together, we are an ocean, a team. This National Unity Day, let us pledge to protect the country's unity.
- We must remind ourselves of the commitment Sardar Vallabhai Patel showed to build the foundation of this country. We must work to achieve his dreams.