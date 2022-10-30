National Unity Day 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

National Unity Day 2022

Every year 31 October is celebrated as National Unity Day. On this day Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born and on his birthday, National Unity Day is celebrated every year in his honor. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was such a personality who saved India from fragmentation of India and merged 565 princely states into India. Had it not been for them today, perhaps our India would have been broken into so many pieces. In view of his contribution, in the year 2014, during a program organized to celebrate the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi started celebrating National Unity Day every year on 31 October. Various competitions and programs are organized in schools, universities and many other institutions on the occasion of National Integration Day.

On this day people send messages to each other through priceless thoughts and quotes.