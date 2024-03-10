Twitter
Ramadan 2024 moon sighting: Crescent moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Ramadan to begin in India from...

Check out the expected Ramzan dates in India, UAE, Dubai, Pakistan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Maldives, USA, UK and other countries.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 09:00 PM IST

Ramadan 2024 moon sighting: Ramadan is considered the holiest month in Islam. The day holds immense significance as it is believed that the Quran was unveiled during this holy month, which is also known as Ramzan. It is the ninth month in the Muslim Lunar Calendar and is considered to be the most significant time according to Islamic culture.

During the month, Muslims observe obligatory fasting — one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith — known as ‘Roza’. The fast begins with daybreak with sehri, and as the sun sets each day, the fast is broken, with a meal known as iftar, which becomes a moment of celebration and delicious food.

The month of Ramadan is an exercise in self-restraint and self-discipline. It is observed to achieve greater ‘taqwa’ or consciousness of god and to physically and spiritually detoxify by getting rid of impulses and vices.

During this month, ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem’ are the most common greetings exchanged, wishing the person a blessed and generous month, respectively.

The crescent moon of Ramadan has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, and Ramadan will begin tomorrow, ie March 11, Monday. Taraweeh Prayers will begin in the Two Holy Mosques after Isha Prayers. The sighting of the Ramadan moon was announced by the Majmaah University Astronomical Observatory

When is Ramadan 2024 starting in India?

This year, in India, Ramadan is expected to begin on March 11, 2023. The fasting period will last for 30 days and come to a close on April 9, Tuesday, after which the joyous occasion of Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 9.

Ramadan start dates in different countries

Algeria: March 11, 2024

Bahrain: March 11, 2024

Bangladesh: March 12, 2024

United Arab Emirates and Dubai: March 11, 2024

Egypt: March 12, 2024

Indonesia: March 12, 2024

Kuwait: March 12, 2024

Lebanon: March 12, 2024

Maldives: March 12, 2024

Morocco: March 12, 2024

North Macedonia: March 12, 2024

Oman: March 11, 2024

Pakistan: March 11, 2024

Qatar: March 11, 2024

Saudi Arabia: March 11, 2024

Senegal: March 11, 2024

South Africa: March 11, 2024

Tunisia: March 11, 2024

Turkey: March 11, 2024

UK: March 11, 2024

USA: March 11, 2024

(Note: All these dates are corresponding to Ramadan 1445 in the Islamic calendar).

 

