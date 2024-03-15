Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ramadan 2024: Check-out these 5 diabetes-friendly Iftar recipes to relish

Meet 92-year-old with Rs 24030 crore net worth, who hasn’t retired, leads Rs 86264 crore firm as...

ED arrests BRS MLC K Kavitha, to bring her to Delhi for further questioning in liquor policy case

Tuli Unraveled: Showcasing India's art treasures in Inaugural Exhibition

Powerlook Unveils Double Delight: Two New Brand Stores Open Doors In A Month

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ramadan 2024: Check-out these 5 diabetes-friendly Iftar recipes to relish

Meet 92-year-old with Rs 24030 crore net worth, who hasn’t retired, leads Rs 86264 crore firm as...

Tuli Unraveled: Showcasing India's art treasures in Inaugural Exhibition

Inside Anil Ambani's Rs 5000 crore ultra-luxurious house

Traditional iftar desserts from around the world

Foods to never eat after a workout

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Meet newest superstar, last 5 films have earned Rs 12000 crore, once child star, now charges Rs 100 crore per film at 28

'They have given...': Allu Arjun's viral comment on north vs south debate in cinema has fans saying 'kudos', watch video

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2024: Check-out these 5 diabetes-friendly Iftar recipes to relish

We've put together five simple and delicious recipes tailored especially for individuals with diabetes.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 08:24 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ramadan is a special time for Muslims around the world, a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection. During this holy month, families come together to break their fast at sunset, known as Iftar. However, for those managing diabetes, finding tasty yet healthy recipes for Iftar can be a challenge. But worry not, we've put together five simple and delicious recipes tailored especially for individuals with diabetes. These recipes are not only nutritious but also bursting with flavor, making them perfect for you to enjoy during this blessed month. Let's dive in and discover these delightful options for your next Iftar gathering.

Grilled Chicken Skewers with Tzatziki Sauce:

Marinate chunks of lean chicken breast in a blend of lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and herbs. Thread them onto skewers and grill until cooked through. Serve with a side of homemade tzatziki sauce made with low-fat yogurt, cucumber, garlic, and dill. This protein-rich dish is low in carbohydrates and bursting with flavor.

Quinoa Salad with Chickpeas and Vegetables:

Cook quinoa according to package instructions and let it cool. Toss it with chickpeas, diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, and fresh herbs like parsley and mint. Dress the salad with a light vinaigrette made from olive oil, lemon juice, and a hint of honey. Quinoa provides fiber and protein while keeping the dish low on the glycemic index.

Baked Fish Fillets with Lemon and Herbs:

Season fish fillets with salt, pepper, and your favorite herbs like thyme or rosemary. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice, then bake until the fish flakes easily with a fork. Pair with a side of steamed vegetables or a refreshing green salad for a nutritious and satisfying meal that won't spike blood sugar levels.

Vegetable Stir-Fry with Tofu:

Stir-fry an assortment of colorful vegetables such as bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, and snap peas in a non-stick pan with a splash of low-sodium soy sauce and ginger. Add cubed tofu for a plant-based protein boost. This dish is packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber while being low in calories and carbohydrates.

Greek Yogurt Parfait with Berries and Nuts:

Layer low-fat Greek yogurt with fresh berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries in a glass. Sprinkle with a handful of chopped nuts such as almonds or walnuts for added crunch and healthy fats. This guilt-free dessert is rich in protein, calcium, and antioxidants, making it a perfect sweet treat for those with diabetes.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This is how Nita Ambani's Rs 200 crore jewellery has a Mughal connection

Virat Kohli earns Rs 1.27 crore without doing anything, Abhishek Bachchan gets Rs 18 lakh from SBI per month, here how

With 32% surge in AI jobs, B.Tech in AI & Data Science is a rising choice among students

Salman Khan lauds Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, asks director 'kab kaam karogi mere saath'

Meet 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin, bought electoral bonds worth Rs 1368 crore, worked as labour, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement