Ramadan 2023: Why is Ramadan considered as the most sacred month in Islam?

The month of Ramadan)is the 9th month of the Islamic calendar, which is considered the holiest month. This holy month is very important for Muslims all over the world, in this month fasting is observed from sunrise to sunset. This holy month of Ramadan started on March 22. The length of the month varies between 29 and 30 days depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon. Let us know what are the importance of this holy month and the fast kept in it.

Importance of Ramadan:

The month of Ramadan or Ramzan is considered very holy, this month is spiritual and the month of connecting oneself with Allah. In this month, the people of the Muslim community wake up before sunrise and take bath. After this, they eat Sehri after offering Namaz. The fasting people break their fast after Sehri in the evening by having food only after sunset. This evening meal is called Iftar.

Importance of fasting during Ramadan:

People keep fast in the month of Ramadan, it shows their dedication and devotion towards Allah.

Self-control is necessary during Ramadan, along with a very disciplined routine is followed.

This fast is observed to get rid of sins. Also, it purifies the soul.

