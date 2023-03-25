Headlines

Can family members claim money of a deceased investor? Know Sebi's rules

ENG vs NZ ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report - All you need to know

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs New Zealand Match 1 in Ahmedabad

Meet engineer-turned-IAS officer, who cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, secured AIR...

'Raids empty, arrest unjustified': Wife of AAP's Sanjay Singh slams ED

7 Benefits of eating banana on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Enforcement Directorate raid underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in liquor policy case

Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win historic javelin throw gold

Amitabh Bachchan to be fined Rs 10 lakh for 'misleading advertisement'? Here's what we know

Alia Bhatt starts shooting for Jigra, shares photos from sets, pens emotional note: 'Fingers and toes crossed'

Ajith Kumar fans slam Vidaa Muyarchi makers for no update on film in months, trend #DisappointingLycaProductions

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2023: Why is Ramadan considered as the most sacred month in Islam?

The month of Ramadan or Ramzan is considered very holy, this month is spiritual and the month of connecting oneself with Allah.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 06:17 AM IST

The month of Ramadan)is the 9th month of the Islamic calendar, which is considered the holiest month. This holy month is very important for Muslims all over the world, in this month fasting is observed from sunrise to sunset. This holy month of Ramadan started on March 22. The length of the month varies between 29 and 30 days depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon. Let us know what are the importance of this holy month and the fast kept in it.

Importance of Ramadan:

The month of Ramadan or Ramzan is considered very holy, this month is spiritual and the month of connecting oneself with Allah. In this month, the people of the Muslim community wake up before sunrise and take bath. After this, they eat Sehri after offering Namaz. The fasting people break their fast after Sehri in the evening by having food only after sunset. This evening meal is called Iftar.

Importance of fasting during Ramadan:

  • People keep fast in the month of Ramadan, it shows their dedication and devotion towards Allah.
  • Self-control is necessary during Ramadan, along with a very disciplined routine is followed.
  • This fast is observed to get rid of sins. Also, it purifies the soul.

Also read: Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Sehri, Iftar timings for March 25 in Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, other regions

 

